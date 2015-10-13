Letter: Keep on walking for good health

I commend columnist Michael Dobie for staying with his walking program ["An addictive buzz that's getting me fit," Opinion, Oct. 4]. Most of us know we need to be more active, but lack the motivation. Walking is such a universal and easy way to move. The health benefits are well-documented, no matter how fast or slow you go.

The Long Island Health Collaborative, a 2-year-old initiative funded by a state Department of Health grant and coordinated by the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council, has embraced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended weekly guideline of 150 minutes of physical activity a day for adults, and 60 minutes daily for children and adolescents.

As Dobie points out, any amount of walking, done anywhere at any time, counts toward the daily step total. Taking the stairs, parking a bit farther away in the lot, walking the kids to the bus stop, are all simple ways to incorporate walking.

Janine Logan, Hauppauge

Editor's note: The writer is the director of the Long Island Health Collaborative.