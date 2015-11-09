Letter: Kerry missteps over Temple Mount

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry should not be encouraging an opportunist agreement that would install video cameras at the Temple Mount ["Tensions persist despite Kerry's Mideast mission," News, Oct. 26]. The main purpose of the cameras appears to be to prevent Jewish prayer at the holiest Jewish religious site.

Unlike the sharing arrangement at the Tomb of the Patriarch's holy site, located in Hebron, where Muslims and Jews both can both pray, the "status quo" at Jerusalem's Temple Mount is religious discrimination and intolerance. Jews may visit but not pray.

Ron Weiss, St. James