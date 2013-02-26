Letter: Labor department keeps boss honest

The article about the U.S. Department of Labor going after restaurants for knowingly paying workers less than they should quotes a lawyer as saying, "The government is paying its bills on the backs of hardworking, successful business owners" ["Serving up sanctions," Business, Feb. 24].

That is not what's happening. The government is going after business people who are taking advantage of their hardworking staff members. They are not upstanding citizens. Many of the workers do not know their rights, and the labor department is keeping the bosses honest.

There are many restaurant owners who are honest, and the ones who are not deserve to be punished.

Ken Kugler, Valley Stream