Letter: LI dangerous for cyclists, pedestrians

I was heartbroken by the news that Kenneth Rich, a Smithtown doctor, was killed by a vehicle while crossing the street ["DWI charged in crash that killed LI doctor," News, Oct. 11].

I've been keeping a log of traffic crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists hit by vehicles that result in critical injury or worse. Long Island is deadly for cyclists and pedestrians, and we need to do something about it. We need a significant investment in infastructure, such as biking and walking lanes or paths, preferably away from traffic.

We also need an emphatic public awareness campaign about vehicular responsibility toward cyclists and pedestrians. I've almost been hit on several occasions. In some cases, drivers seem unaware when turning or racing through stop signs that that there might be a pedestrian in the road.

Pedestrians and cyclists need to be on the minds of every driver on Long Island.

Sylvia Silberger, Hempstead

Editor's note: The writer is the founder of Car-less Long Island, an alternative transportation advocacy group.