Letter: Liberal bias in 'March' reporting

On Jan. 30, Newsday devoted almost a full page to reporting on a few hundred Occupy Wall Street protestors, marching through the streets of Manhattan in a show of support for their flag-burning cohorts in Oakland, Calif. ["Occupy solidarity," News].

The previous week, Newsday barely mentioned the "March for Life" in Washington, D.C., in which pro-life supporters (many from Long Island) marched peacefully in support of the unborn ["Abortion foes march on Roe anniversary," News, Jan. 24]. This is yet another example of Newsday's blatant liberal bias.

Bob Slingo, East Northport