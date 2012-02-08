OpinionLetters

Letter: Liberal bias in 'March' reporting

Occupy Wall Street protestors march towards Thompkins Square Park on Sunday, January 29, 2012 in New York, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp) Credit: Photo by Howard Schnapp

On Jan. 30, Newsday devoted almost a full page to reporting on a few hundred Occupy Wall Street protestors, marching through the streets of Manhattan in a show of support for their flag-burning cohorts in Oakland, Calif. ["Occupy solidarity," News].

The previous week, Newsday barely mentioned the "March for Life" in Washington, D.C., in which pro-life supporters (many from Long Island) marched peacefully in support of the unborn ["Abortion foes march on Roe anniversary," News, Jan. 24]. This is yet another example of Newsday's blatant liberal bias.

Bob Slingo, East Northport

