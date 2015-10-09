Letter: Loss of insurance troubling

My medical insurance carrier has been Health Republic for two years ["Insurer's end a surprise," News, Oct. 4]. I obtained the coverage through the New York State of Health exchange.

I received disappointing news that as of Dec. 31, Health Republic will no longer offer medical insurance. This coverage is very important to me and many others in Suffolk County because it is the only exchange insurance accepted by Stony Brook University Hospital and the doctors associated with it. It's also the only insurance on the exchange that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center participates in.

Something has to be done to arrange an exchange-sponsored plan that Stony Brook and Memorial Sloan Kettering accept.

David Schwartz, Commack