Letter: Lost his jacket on the LIRR

I also had a situation with the Long Island Rail Road refusing to contact the conductor on a train ["LIRR train wouldn't stop for lost wallet," Letters, March 23].

After getting off at Penn Station, I realized I left my jacket on the train. I raced back to the platform only to see the train pulling out and my jacket hanging up. The train leaving Penn was now a no-passenger train.

I went to the lost-and-found, explained the situation and asked if someone could contact the motorman, so at least when he pulled into his destination, he could retrieve my jacket. People there said no, they don't radio the train.

I would love to know why they couldn't simply contact the train and let them know about my jacket. It was never returned.

Pete Caterina, Wantagh