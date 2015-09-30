Letter: Man should have raised concern about abuse

Little Bella Bond's life could probably have been saved if the boarder who lived in her Boston home had reported the parents' alleged abuse of her to authorities ["2 held in baby girl's death," News, Sept. 19].

Instead, according to news reports, he moved out "because he was appalled by how they treated Bella." Is there no culpability on his part? He even could have alerted authorities after moving out of the home.

This is a prime case of "If you see something, say something," in which nothing was done. This 2-year-old could have been placed in a safe environment away from her allegedly abusive parents.

Children can't advocate for themselves, so it's an adult's moral responsibility to do so.

Joan Pellaton, Port Washington