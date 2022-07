While the article "Proud to serve" [News, July 27] did much to showcase Joe Iavaroni, it failed to capture the bigger picture.

Huntington's Veterans' Advisory Board sponsored a commemorative breakfast attended by more than 450 veterans. There were lots of Korean War veterans in the room who were also proud to serve.

William Ober, Huntington

Editor's note: The writer is the commandant of Huntington Detachment 792 of the Marine Corps League.