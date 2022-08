“The McLaughlin Report” was a must-watch on Sunday mornings. I was saddened to hear of John McLaughlin’s passing. He and his show will be missed.

I started watching the show with my dad then continued with my own children. I always enjoyed the commentary and the spirited back-and-forth.

McLaughlin and his show stood out for all these years. May he rest in peace for a job and a life well-lived.

Gene Lindsay, Mastic