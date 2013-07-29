Letter: Men should hold boys responsible

Finally somebody is talking some sense ["Abortion is not the real problem," Opinion, July 17]. As a society, we need to work more toward preventing unwanted pregnancy. Women and women's organizations have done all they can. Men are involved in making rules and carrying banners and looking the other way while boys are having irresponsible fun. It would make a tremendous difference if men dropped the banners and made efforts to reach the boys and educate them about their responsibilities.

No boy should be allowed to go scot-free after impregnating a girl. Why are we looking the other way?

Dr. Sharada Jayagopal, East Williston