Letter: Moderates should choose new House speaker

The majority party in the House of Representatives elects the speaker ["Jockeying for House jobs," News, Sept. 30]. But today, it seems there are four parties in the House.

On the left are the Bernie Sanders Democrats and the moderate Democrats, while on the right there are the moderate Republicans and "the crazies," to use Rep. Peter King's terminology.

Moderate Democrats and Republicans should join together to elect a speaker. If this should happen, the government might function again and the extremes would be marginalized.

Joseph J. Malone, Syosset