Letter: Nassau contract reform shouldn't be political

On Oct. 16, Democrats in the Nassau legislature met to discuss the county's contract approval process . The Republican majority, led by Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves, refused to hold a bipartisan meeting on this important issue or to allow the meeting to take place in the regular legislative chamber. Instead, the meeting was held in a room much too small to contain it.

Finding a parking space was almost impossible, because visitor parking was blocked off with orange cones.

Despite these attempts to derail the meeting, it took place in front of a standing-room-only crowd. Acting District Attorney Madeline Singas, former Nassau Interim Finance Authority board member George Marlin and others spoke about the importance of transparency in the approval of contracts, and the need for nonpartisan oversight.

It's a pity that such an important issue couldn't be treated in a non-political manner. It shows to what lengths the Republican majority will go to prevent the public from having a voice in our government.

Francine Goldstein, Merrick

Editor's note: The writer is a member of the Bellmore Merrick Democratic Club.