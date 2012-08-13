Letter: Nassau Dems wrong on redistricting

The Nassau County Legislature's minority leader, Kevan Abrahams, should know that there is nothing in the county charter providing for a supermajority on drawing legislative districts ["Bound to be heard," News, Aug. 7].

Elections matter. You lost, sir, based on the terrible job your caucus did while in power.

The Republicans seized control under the redistricting lines the Democrats had drawn while you were in power as a repudiation of your governance.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has done a reasonable job, taking extremely unpopular positions that may cost him re-election. The Democrats did nothing but lambaste the county bus deal despite its obvious success in providing better service at lower cost.

They did nothing but complain about police precinct closures, while offering no other suggestions for savings. Meanwhile Abrahams has held funding for youth groups hostage, and has provided not one constructive solution to bail the county out of its financial troubles.

Frank Anderson

Roslyn Heights