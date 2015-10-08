Letter: New York gun law is subjective

While the vast majority of law-abiding U.S. citizens are permitted to have pistols based on the laws of more than 40 Second Amendment-compliant states, New York has manipulated the right to keep and bear arms into a privilege for the rich, influential and active law enforcement ["Retired officers denied gun permits," News, Sept. 30]. Gun control has always been supported by law enforcement unions as long as the laws did not adversely affect their membership.

The "may issue" language of gun licensing in New York enables gun licensure to be politicized and privilege-driven. Political appointees maintain unchecked power to dictate who is granted a pistol permit. There is no obligation for them to justify their decision.

All of this could be easily fixed if New York were to update its discriminatory gun-control laws. New York can join the more than 40 "must issue" states by simply removing the "proper cause" loophole from the law. The result would require that New York adhere to the letter of the law instead of political subjectivity.

Vincent Cristiano, Ronkonkoma

Editor's note: The writer administers the New York State Concealed Carry Advocacy Group website, and is a member of the National Rifle Association.