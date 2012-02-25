Letter: News media ignore Obama's flaws

Obama flaws are ignored by the media

Your editorial "Markets, not pols, control gas prices" [Feb.22] was wrong. If President Barack Obama had allowed exploration for oil in all the places feasible in the United States and its waters, the price would be lower today. If he had dealt with Iran, or if President George W. Bush had done so, then that nation would not be causing the chaos that is driving up prices now. As a moderate Republican I can admit that Bush was a poor president in the last two years of his administration and made mistakes throughout his eight years.

Your editorial board seems to have blinders on for all of Obama's failures. Our enemies -- Iran, North Korea and Venezuela -- are stronger and less afraid of us. Russia and China are gaining on us in power, wealth and influence. Our trade deficit is at a record high. Our debt grew by $5 trillion and what have we gained?

I would be thrilled if Bush and Obama had the same coverage by the press. I knew all of Bush's flaws, yet Obama is portrayed as nearly perfect by the press. If we are not exposed to a president or candidate's flaws then democracy cannot function properly, with an uninformed public choosing a poor president.

Gregg Freedner, Ronkonkoma