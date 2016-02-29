OpinionLetters

Letter: No pensions for convicted officials

Attorney Robert Gage Jr., left, with his client Dean Skelos...

Attorney Robert Gage Jr., left, with his client Dean Skelos as they leave the federal courthouse in Foley Square where his corruption trial is being held in Manhattan on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. Credit: John Roca

Should any elected official or government employee get a pension if he or she is convicted of a felony [“Cuomo: Speak up on pensions,” News, Feb. 19]? Absolutely not.

A pension is earned by honest work and, in the case of elected officials, honest representation of those who chose them for office, chose them to be their voice and to promote their interests.

The same holds true for government employees, who have a tacit contract with citizens, who are effectively their employers. Criminal behavior is injurious to the common cause. Those who fail in their public duties should in no way benefit from public money.

Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

