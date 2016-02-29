Letter: No pensions for convicted officials

Should any elected official or government employee get a pension if he or she is convicted of a felony [“Cuomo: Speak up on pensions,” News, Feb. 19]? Absolutely not.

A pension is earned by honest work and, in the case of elected officials, honest representation of those who chose them for office, chose them to be their voice and to promote their interests.

The same holds true for government employees, who have a tacit contract with citizens, who are effectively their employers. Criminal behavior is injurious to the common cause. Those who fail in their public duties should in no way benefit from public money.

Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington