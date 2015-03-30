Letter: Obama must press Palestinian Authority

I don't see how President Barack Obama can expect a two-state solution unless he gets the Palestinians to accept reality ["Obama: No 2-state solution in sight," News, March 25].

He states that Israel, homeland of the Jewish people, must be assured its security. The Palestinians have stated very clearly that they will not recognize Israel as a Jewish state, and indeed all the Arabs who left their homes, and their descendants, must be allowed to go back, which is clearly unacceptable to Israel.

Hamas, a terrorist organization now running Gaza illegally, wants Jews to leave all of Israel or be killed. Even Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority, has given lip service to wanting Jaffa and other Israeli cities.

I suggest that Obama begin talking to the Palestinians and twist their arms, since they are the intransigent ones. The settlements should not be an issue; after all, Israel removed all settlers from Gaza.

Israel just elected 13 Arab members to the Knesset, the Israeli legislature. How many Jewish legislators are in the Palestinian territory? For that matter, when did they last have an election?

Rony Kessler, Franklin Square