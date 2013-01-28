Letter: Obama should urge lift up for poor

As eloquently written and brilliantly delivered as President Barack Obama's inaugural address was, it lacked some needed inspiration for the unfortunate ["The inauguration," News, Jan. 22].

There was no mention of food stamps or welfare. Although the president asserted more than once how it is unfair for a few privileged folks to be happy while others don't have that chance, he proposed nothing to lift the not-so-fortunate out of poverty.

Inspiring poor people who can work to find creative ways to lift themselves up, get out of welfare and off food stamps, to become less dependent on government programs, would have been a breath of fresh air for the second Obama term in Washington.

David Duchatellier, Elmont