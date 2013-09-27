Letter: Only protection is lower carbon

In response to the opinion article "Think big to protect our South Shore" [Opinion, Sept. 16], I could not agree more that we must consider all possible solutions, including movable barriers, to protect against future devastation from powerful storms.

The straightforward solution would be a gradually rising fee on carbon emission, as our economy transitions to green technologies.

However, the only solutions approached in this discussion are adaptation measures against rising sea levels. To safeguard against extreme weather events from a changing climate, we must transition to a low-carbon economy.

Spencer Schecht, Hauppauge