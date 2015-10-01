Letter: Other states should help with Hudson tunnel

A dependable and affordable mass transit network is the imminent need of every megacity in the United States ["Hudson tunnel deal gives rail the priority it needs," Editorial, Sept. 18].

Besides decongesting our traffic-choked roads and highways, mass transit would certainly offer our present and future generations a cleaner environment and help alleviate the menace of global warming.

I'm a regular subway commuter and a frequent rail commuter in the Northeast corridor. A deal between New York and New Jersey for a Hudson River train tunnel could be better and more financially viable if it could a be a broader deal. Washington, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are served by the Northeast corridor rail line and could also be included as partners.

Unless improving mass transit within our cities and among states is treated as a top priority, I'm afraid the congressional politics of lobbying and shortsighted interests will further jam the creaky wheels of our outdated and failing public transportation system and its weak infrastructure.

Atul M. Karnik, Woodside