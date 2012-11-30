Letter: Overseas plants and low standards

Regarding "U.S. can push for safety" [Editorial, Nov. 27], 112 people were killed in a fire while making garments for American retailers. I have been to many of these types of factories. Children are working in buildings that look like fire traps, which must be like the old Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in Greenwich Village. Young girls sit on the floor stringing Christmas beads. I have seen this.

The corporate people often have no clue. Someone overseas tells them everything is OK, and they trust them. The situation is worse than anyone here knows or wants to know.

Nothing has really changed since that day when 146 garment workers died in New York.

Mitchell Ostrover,

Great Neck