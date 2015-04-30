OpinionLetters

Letter: Parks money best at Caumsett

A couple of cyclists ride on a trail through Caumsett...

A couple of cyclists ride on a trail through Caumsett State Park in Huntington on a sunny fall afternoon. (Oct. 21, 2012) Credit: Daniel Brennan

Spending $1 million to replace the Sunken Meadow State Park tollbooths is a waste of money ["LI state parks to get $18.5M for revamps," News, April 22]. The booths are functional and don't appear to be decaying.

The money should be used to save some of the decaying structures at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in Lloyd Harbor. Instead of replacing tollbooths at Sunken Meadow, the state should maintain, repair and repaint the stables and structures at Caumsett.

Gregory M. Gusew, Lake Ronkonkoma

