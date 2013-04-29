Letter: Pass recall bill in NYS Legislature

I read today about an anti-corruption bill in the State Assembly. It would allow the public to vote out elected officials caught up in corruption scandals, and as I see it, this is something that is long overdue.

If this measure is miraculously passed and becomes law, New York would be the 20th state to give voters the right to petition for recall elections before officials' terms are over.

This would give back to the people some political power and voice that the lobbyists and big business have tried so hard to drown out. It's the right thing to do for the voters, who elect these officials. Officials are beholden to us, no one else, and if they are caught up in these corruption scandals we have seen lately, we should have the right to un-elect them.

Joseph Bua, Long Beach