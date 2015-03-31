Letter: Pledge of Allegiance in English only

I find it most disturbing the anyone feels it's necessary to say the Pledge of Allegiance in any language other than English ["School sorry for pledge in Arabic," News, March 20].

Please spare me the argument that English isn't the declared or lawful language of the United States. No law is necessary. In what language is the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, its amendments and the Bill of Rights written?

Making immigrants feel welcome is proper, but it's up to the immigrants to assimilate. It's not the responsibility of Americans to adapt to their languages, cultures or beliefs.

We are not going to their country, they are choosing to come here.

Michael Genzale, Shoreham