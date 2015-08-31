Letter: Praise 9 a.m. start at Jericho High

Having retired after 34 years of teaching at Jericho High School, I am very proud to see the school at 27 on Newsweek's ranking of the top 500 high schools in the country ["Jericho H.S. among top," News, Aug. 20].

Jericho has always had excellent students and educators. But there may be another, unsung reason for Jericho's success. It has the latest starting time, 9 a.m., of any high school on the Island.

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control shows that getting enough sleep -- 8.5 to 9.5 hours a night -- is important for adolescents' health, safety and academic performance.

I hope other high schools follow Jericho's example.

Bob Hoffman, Jericho