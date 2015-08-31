OpinionLetters

Letter: Praise 9 a.m. start at Jericho High

Jericho High School, located at 99 Old Cedar Swamp Road,...

Jericho High School, located at 99 Old Cedar Swamp Road, is seen here on March 26, 2012. Credit: Nicole Bartoline

Having retired after 34 years of teaching at Jericho High School, I am very proud to see the school at 27 on Newsweek's ranking of the top 500 high schools in the country ["Jericho H.S. among top," News, Aug. 20].

Jericho has always had excellent students and educators. But there may be another, unsung reason for Jericho's success. It has the latest starting time, 9 a.m., of any high school on the Island.

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control shows that getting enough sleep -- 8.5 to 9.5 hours a night -- is important for adolescents' health, safety and academic performance.

I hope other high schools follow Jericho's example.

Bob Hoffman, Jericho

Didn't find what you were looking for?