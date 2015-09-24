Letter: Private buses, sewers ill-advised

In the story about the privatized Nassau Inter-County Express bus system's " 'Grim' service cuts" [News, Sept. 18], one Nassau Bus Transit Committee member said, "It's truly a testament to what happens when you privatize a public system."

Beware, privatization is the the same way the massive Nassau County sewage plants are being handled, by a company based in Europe. Our legislators and the Nassau Interim Finance Authority voted yes to this plan. Remember that, folks.

Corrado Vasquez, Old Bethpage

Editor's note: The writer is a retired sewage plant laboratory director for Nassau County.