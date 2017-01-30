Letter: Provide more public parks for BMX cycling

BMX cycling is a positive recreational activity [“Two more arrests in Splish Splash trespass,” News, Jan. 12].

Unfortunately, without a park to participate in this exciting Olympic sport, local BMX riders made a poor choice by trespassing on private property. People who want to ride BMX bikes are frequently tempted to trespass to create the experience they desire.

This a need not being met by town and county parks. Outdoor recreation is changing, and park officials need to change with the times. Not everyone wants to play team sports. BMX is an individual sport in which everyone participates and no one sits on the bench.

Are dog parks more precious in our society than kids’ space for riding bicycles?

Michael Vitti, Glen Head

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of Long Island Greenways and Healthy Trails, an advocacy organization.