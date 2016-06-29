Letter: PSEG should trim trees near power lines

The unfortunate electrocution of a tree trimmer reminds us that that sort of work should be done by PSEG Long Island [“LI man electrocuted,” News, June 20].

I told the company that a small tree limb was touching a power line near my home, and other branches were very close to other lines. Workers came but only left a note saying the limb did not pose a hazard, and any branches over my property are my responsibility. Really? Can they tell me how to remove them safely? I don’t think so.

William Bertini, West Islip