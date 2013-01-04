Letter: Questions over 111 Glen Cove trees

The cutting down of 111 trees at the Welwyn Preserve in Glen Cove is indefensible, when much-needed Sandy-related projects exist ["Outcry over felled trees," News, Dec. 27].

I spoke with tree cutters doing the actual work. They were from Florida; however, the article states that Looks Great Services of Huntington received the contract to provide the service. What kind of research of the workers' knowledge was required when handing out this contract?

Legis. Judy Jacobs (D-Woodbury) is quoted as saying, "I'm happy to see the work that was done is backed up with fact."

She was referring to a log showing that 31 trees had been uprooted before crews arrived, and they took down another 111 trees, primarily because of damaged crowns or because the tree was leaning dangerously.

However, this log was kept by the people hired to do the work. That's not a fact; it's a description on an invoice.

Michael Miller, Glen Cove