Letter: Rain garden is a good beginning

This fog was seen in the rain garden on the grounds of the Soil and Water Conservation in Jericho. (Aug. 17, 2012) Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

I was excited to read about the rain garden coming to the Malcolm House in Jericho ["This garden waters itself," News, Aug. 21]. It is not only an inexpensive way to filter runoff pollution and recharge local groundwater, but shows how we are finding ways to reuse our precious resources.

Such projects signify a transformation of habits from wasting it all away to capturing what we can. It's a move toward an environmentally friendly solution to stormwater excess and to recycling rather than considering water a disposable resource.

Amy Engel, Farmingdale

Editor's note: The writer is the executive director of Sustainable Long Island, a nonprofit that advances economic development, environmental health and social equity for Long Islanders.

