Letter: Raise poverty level designation

Those of us who assist families struggling to live in one of the most affluent areas in the country know full well that the local poverty gauge is too low ["Poverty gauge too low for LI," Editorial, May 22].

We in the human service sector have seen more families seeking assistance in recent years, even though many are employed. Being employed here is no longer an indicator of financial stability unless, as your article noted, the parents of a family of four earn more than $70,000 a year.

For those earning slightly above the $23,050 guideline for a family of four -- the national figure used to determine eligibility for public assistance -- life on Long Island can be difficult indeed. Our neighbors who are not "poor enough" for public assistance struggle day to day to afford basics like food, shelter and utilities. Add the responsibility to care for children, aging parents or special-needs family members, and the financial burden becomes unmanageable. It's time for the threshold for eligibility for various income support programs to be regionalized, to recognize the vastly differing costs of living.

This is especially important in light of the recent threat by Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano to make $40 million in painful cuts to the county budget ["New power to cut $40M in Nassau," News, May 22]. These cuts could further affect the ability of human service organizations to help Long Island's neediest families. Where will our neighbors turn for relief?

Philip M. Mickulas, Mineola

Editor's note: The writer is president of Family & Children's Association, a human service agency.