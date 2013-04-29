Letter: Reform campaigns to better politics

We are now reading some great ideas to improve government and elections ["Can we find honest pols?" Editorial, April 28], such as running without party labels and making it easier for citizens to get on the ballot. Public funding of elections and limited lobbying are other great ideas.

We should also demand term limits; two or three terms of four years each are plenty. How long should it take for an elected official to make good on his or her promises?

We also need an independent, nonpartisan evaluation and grading system for all those elected to office. One grade could be for negative advertising, which would discourage this practice. Voters need the truth, and they need a guide to an educated vote.

Patrick Nicolosi, Elmont