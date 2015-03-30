Letter: Reinstate draft to broaden service

I disagree with the theory of Opinion writer Dave Duffy, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, as to why most Americans have guilt about the military ["Let's not place soldiers on a pedestal," Opinion, March 22].

It has nothing to do with Vietnam and everything to do with the fact that only 1 percent of Americans are on active duty defending the remaining 99 percent.

Reinstating the draft, with no exemptions, would not only more fairly distribute this burden, but it also would make our leaders think twice about sending everyone's sons and daughters into harm's way.

James A. Clark, Syosset