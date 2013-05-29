Letter: Relieved at failure of school budget

Thank goodness the Baldwin school budget failed ["Cap's tight fit," News, May 23]. While district Superintendent James Mapes stated that, "When the district loses, the community loses," and warned that the defeat of the proposed 7 percent tax increase threatens most sports, music and art programs, he failed to address the bigger picture.

Imposing a 7 percent increase on residents already strained to their limit would ultimately threaten their ability to stay in their homes, because they cannot afford to pay more. In addition, higher school taxes would make it even more difficult for home sellers to find buyers.

With about 65 percent of our local tax bill going toward school budgets, and economic stagnation in our business districts, Baldwin is no longer beautiful.

Diane BenAri, Baldwin