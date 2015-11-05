Letter: Rep. Zeldin's judgment questionable

Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, chairman of the House Benghazi committee, brought Hillary Rodham Clinton in for an unprecedented, unnecessary interrogation ["11-hour hearing ends with no new revelations" [News, Oct. 23]. It was political theater of the worst kind, followed several previous hearings, and was a waste of taxpayer money. It certainly did nothing to improve the abysmal approval ratings of Congress.

Sadly, in past weeks, before Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin became speaker of the House, our congressman, Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), backed Gowdy as a candidate for that post. Zeldin called Gowdy an "effective leader, with tremendous intellect, moral character, charisma, vision and heart." It's scary to think of Gowdy running the House the same way he ran that hearing, and also that he would be third in line to become our president.

Zeldin's judgment in this case was seriously flawed.

Tom Lyon, Mount Sinai