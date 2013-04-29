Letter: Reporting suspicious acts on LIRR

Last week on the Long Island Rail Road, I noticed a gentleman taking photos nonstop, one after the other, of the territory along the westbound Babylon tracks.

I notified the conductor, who asked if he was taking pictures, and the man acknowledged it. The conductor told him this was not allowed, due to heightened security.

He promptly left the car, but he could easily have moved to another car. So, if you see something and say something, what should be done? This is a modern-day dilemma.

Rosemary McNerney, Levittown