Letter: Return fugitive living in Cuba

During his trip to Cuba, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expressed "no position" on Cuba returning Joanne Chesimard, who was convicted in 1977 of killing a New Jersey state trooper four years earlier ["Cuomo steps quietly in Cuba," News column, April 22].

She's been living free from imprisonment in Cuba since she escaped from jail. If the United States and Cuba were close to normalizing relations, and the only stumbling block was the return of Chesimard and other fugitives, the Cubans would give them up.

In 1988, New York City Police Officer Michael Buczek was murdered by a man who fled to the Dominican Republic along with two accomplices. The Dominican authorities were strongly encouraged to return the fugitives through a threat to stop foreign aid. One died, and Pablo Almonte and Jose Fernandez were returned and are in prison where they belong.

Peter Kelly, Medford