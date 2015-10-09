Letter: Right to bear arms from another era

Isn't it time to stop using the Second Amendment as an excuse for refusing to come together as a nation to solve a problem that continues to threaten the lives and security of so many innocent civilians? ["New bloodbath, same old debate," Opinion, Oct. 6]

I keep rereading the amendment: "Right To Bear Arms: A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791. More than 200 years ago, our country was a very different place, still emerging from the Revolutionary War. The right of the people to keep and bear arms was clearly tied to the perceived necessity to maintain a well regulated militia.

In 2015, the well-established branches of our armed forces, and local and state police, are all that we need to ensure the security of a free state.

Victor Caliman, South Huntington