Letter: Sandy aid program understaffed

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently urged community leaders to unite in storm recovery work . I have advice for the governor: Fix the New York Smart Home Program. This federally funded program, administered by New York State, is supposed to provide financial help for people whose homes, damaged by Sandy, have repair needs.

The governor has done an excellent job in creating public awareness of the program through televised ads in the past few months. However, the implementation is in trouble. People who signed up are supposed to be assigned a housing recovery case manager. I preregistered in mid-March, and then filled out a more extensive registration in April. Some of my neighbors did the same. None of us has been assigned a case manager yet. Therefore, we have received no assistance.

My understanding is that there are too few case managers to handle the large number of applicants.

Richard Feldman, Merrick