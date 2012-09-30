Letter: School librarians are more crucial

With the move toward common-core standards and other changes, the need for school librarians has never been more important. However, a disturbing trend among Long Island school districts is the elimination of school library programs ["Rally for more school aid planned," News, Sept. 20].

Living in today's society of information overload, students rely on librarians to guide them to vital information. New York State mandates librarians at the secondary but not elementary level, where they are crucial.

Library skills help students throughout their academic careers. Look to school librarians to lead the way toward the 21st-century learning skills.

Jason Brittman, Port Jefferson Station

Editor's note: The writer is a library media specialist in the Half Hollow Hills school district.