Letter: Schools teach about storm victims

Bravo to the school districts and teachers using the anniversary of superstorm Sandy to teach meaningful lessons ["Lessons in empathy," News, Oct. 28]. Instead of sitting in a classroom preparing for meaningless testing, these kids are out in the field viewing coastlines, interviewing victims, studying weather patterns, sharing experiences and feelings, all the while learning how to understand and solve many problems in our society.

Integrated learning shows how science, math, technology, social studies, English and the arts are all part of our lives. Subjects should not be taught in a vacuum with only a test as the final objective. Keeping students engaged will not only result in better test scores, but also will create a more responsible citizenry.

Norman Greenspan, Islip

Editor's note: The writer is a retired school administrator.

