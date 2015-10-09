OpinionLetters

Letter: Secondhand smoke poisons my apartment

I read " 'No smoking' in apartments" [Just Sayin', Sept. 19]. I've lived in the Cambridge Court senior development in Bethpage for seven years. I've been suffering the second-hand smoke from the residents downstairs.

These are privately owned apartments, and I've written letters and taken up petitions for the residents to mandate a "no smoking" policy. It's affecting my breathing at night and makes it difficult to sleep. I covered outlets with childproof plugs, and still the smoke rises and drifts in.

Why are residents allowed to smoke in their apartments?

Roseann Terzano, Bethpage

