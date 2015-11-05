OpinionLetters

Letter: Some police probes enter 'gray' area

Gun crimes are spiking in Suffolk County, with fatal shootings...

Gun crimes are spiking in Suffolk County, with fatal shootings more than tripling and the number of violent crimes committed using a firearm increasing by more than 30 percent in the first six months of this year compared with the same period last year, new state statistics show. Above, an undated file photo of a Suffolk County police vehicle. Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia

I would like to comment on the recent letter "Police mistakes 'mind-numbing' " [Oct. 23]. I was a member of the Suffolk County Police Department's homicide squad for 17 years. Members of this squad are some of the hardest-working and knowledgeable detectives in the department.

What the letter writer may fail to realize is not all homicide investigations are black and white. On occasion, detectives have to go into the "gray" area of an investigation in an attempt to bring justice to the victim and the family.

In general, most pretrial hearing decisions support the actions of the homicide detectives. Rarely does a judge throw out evidence or suppress a defendant's statements based on mistakes made by the detectives.

I'm confident that soon Newsday will report a conviction in this case, which involved a rape suspect, despite the "ineptitude" of the Suffolk County Homicide Squad.

Vincent Stephan, Sayville

Didn't find what you were looking for?