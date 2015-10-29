Letter: Some public workers' pay too high

Some public worker pay is too high

Regarding "Facing high costs" [News, Oct. 14], Nassau and Suffolk counties will never be reasonable places to live until their government agencies begin to live within their means.

The salaries and benefits of public workers -- police, school administrators, teachers, etc. -- must begin to conform to the median incomes in America, or even just New York State.

Long Island taxpayers can no longer continue to make potentially wealthy people out of a select few at the expense of the rest.

Ronald Gendron, Smithtown

Editor's note: The writer is a retired SUNY police officer.