Letter: Some Sandy victims should pay FEMA

It amazes me how our politicians can suggest that simply because there was no intent to defraud, Long Island residents need not return funds to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Sandy payments made in error ["Bid to stop clawback," News, June 20].

No fraud, no payment. How is this different from a bank crediting my account with a deposit I did not make and my withdrawing the funds? Should I be required to repay the bank when it discovers the error? Clearly I knew the funds didn't belong to me. Didn't residents who incorrectly received funds from FEMA realize they were not entitled to those funds, and if they did, isn't that fraud?

Robert Biancardi, Valley Stream