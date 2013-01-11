OpinionLetters

Letter: Speaking out for middle class

Hooray for "Willing to try the higher tax bracket" [Expressway, Jan. 5]. I'm a senior citizen, so I know my circumstances are different, but like the writer, I really would love the chance to live on a $450,000 income, just to see how it would feel to do all those things he mentioned. I would even take a chance and live on the lower figure of $250,000!

Kudos to him for speaking out for us middle-class citizens who live on way, way less money than the politicians in Washington are talking about.

Alice Poskrop, Floral Park

