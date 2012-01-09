Letter: St. Ignatius is more than a school

I am writing to express my dismay over the decision to close St. Ignatius Loyola School in Hicksville ["Rockville Centre diocese: School closures are final," News, Dec. 22]. I have worked closely with the students, faculty and administration for eight years as a teacher and coach of the mock trial team and have had the pleasure of bearing witness to our mission of transforming our community through the ministry of Catholic school education.

The students, faculty and parents of St. Ignatius Loyola School live daily within the spirit of St. Peter. That spirit is what has moved them to gain, to act and to achieve so that the broader human community can grow through the teachings of Christ that are the very foundation of the church and the rock upon which faith-based education was built.

The students serve Christ, the diocese and their community every Christmas when they sing and dance at Fulton Commons nursing home. Another proud moment was the school's effort to aid those affected by the earthquake in Haiti. The school raised funds so that they could, as Christ taught, minister to the sick, the poor and the suffering.

St. Ignatius Loyola School is not a roster list that is a few students short of fiscal feasibility. It is a family, an enduring spirit, the fire that has burned in the hearts of the faithful.

Alison Mertz, Copiague