Letter: State colleges worth investment

Your editorial "Beyond student loans" [July 28] raises an issue critical to the interests of the nation in having an educated citizenry. Among the solutions to controlling spiraling college costs is the need to maintain -- and even increase -- support of state public higher education systems.

For example, the State University of New York has 64 campuses and more than 400,000 students, and tuition is just over $6,000 for an entire year. These campuses include Stony Brook University, the only research university on Long Island, and Farmingdale State College, SUNY's largest college of technology.

Both are thriving and frequently collaborate to provide important economic contributions to the region. In addition, both are ranked highly in national surveys of graduates' earnings.

Patrick Calabria, Seaford

Editor's note: The writer is the vice president for Institutional Advancement and Enrollment Management at Farmingdale State College.