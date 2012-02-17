Letter: Suffolk voters have no DA choice

People say that term limits, as in the case of Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, are not needed because if we don't like the elected official, we can vote them out ["First, settle the Suffolk term limit issue," Editorial, Feb. 16]. When I went to vote for the elected official of my choice, I found I had no choice; I had no way to vote against him in 2009 or in 2005. The office for the district attorney was co-endorsed by all parties.

A law should be passed that states that if co-endorsed by all parties, then the official will be limited to one term only and cannot run again.

John Sywak, East Patchogue